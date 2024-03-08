Deadly Mesa mobile home park fire believed to be arson: PD

One person is dead after a fire burned multiple trailers at a Mesa mobile home park.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. on March 8 near Center Street and McKellips Road.

When crews got to the scene, at least four trailers were on fire and possibly more were damaged.

One person is dead after a fire burned at least four trailers at a mobile home park near Center Street and McKellips Road.

After extinguishing the fire, Mesa Police say one person was found dead inside one of the trailers.

"This person is presumed to be an adult man, but due to the condition of the body after a fire, officers are relying on the Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) to make that determination," rad a portion of a statement released by police officials.

Investigators say "evidence of an accelerant was detected on scene, and it is believed that the three fires were started as a result of Arson, which makes the death suspicious."

"Until officers receive confirmation of the cause and manner of death from OME, this case will remain a suspicious death investigation, meaning that homicide and even suicide cannot be ruled out at this point," read a portion of the statement.

Residents displaced as a result of the fire

"It’s been an unbelievable day," said David Corey. "I keep saying to myself ‘never in a million years would I ever thought that this would happen.’"

Witnesses described hearing explosive sounds before seeing flames at three separate homes.

"I woke up at 2 in the morning with a large explosion right out my front door," Corey recounted. "Don’t know what happened, I noticed there was a fire. All I thought was get myself dressed, get my dog, and get out."

Corey and his dog are both OK, but he escaped with only the clothes on his back.

"Just got to start rebuilding everything, because everything is a loss," said Corey.

Other residents who were displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Map of where the fire happened