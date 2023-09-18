Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Sept. 18-24)

Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Sept. 18-24.

This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.

September 24

September 23

27th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, Phoenix : "Around 2:20 p.m. officers responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Thunderbird Road regarding an injured person. When officers arrived the found an adult male with obvious signs of trauma. The man was pronounced deceased on scene. The area will be shut down for an extended period of time as detectives assume the investigation. What led up to the man’s death remains part of the ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police said.

51st Avenue and Thomas Road, Phoenix : "Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of 2800 North 46th Avenue regarding a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was treated by Phoenix Fire on scene but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The area will be shut down for an extended period of time as detectives are responding to assume the investigation. What led up to the shooting remains part of the ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police said.

Chandler animal abuse investigation : April McLaughlin is accused of 55 counts of animal abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. A majority of the dogs seized from the home near Cooper and Pecos roads were disabled. April McLaughlin is accused of 55 counts of animal abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. A majority of the dogs seized from the home near Cooper and Pecos roads were disabled.

I-17 and New River Road: MCSO says there was a single motorcycle crash with two riders. "Neither was wearing a helmet," said Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Loop 101 and 7th Avenue: DPS investigated a fatal crash involving two vehicles that was reported at 2:30 a.m. The road was closed and reopened just after 5 a.m. The name of the person who died was not released.

59th and Oregon avenues: Police found a woman laying in the roadway after they received reports of a hit-and-run collision. "On further investigation, it was found the female was walking across the street when she was struck by a black pickup truck. The black pickup truck fled the area after the collision," said Glendale PD's Justin Ramsay. The woman was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Guadalupe Road and Priest Drive: MCSO deputies found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound lying in the street just before 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say there is no suspect information at this time.

September 22

91st Avenue and Indian School Road: "Preliminary information suggests that the woman was crossing Indian School Road, midblock, when she was struck by the vehicle involved, which was traveling eastbound. Additional details about what led up to the collision remain part of the ongoing investigation," stated police. The woman's name was not released.

Loop 202 in Chandler : Police say while on the San Tan Freeway, someone opened fire on a driver and the car was later found in the area of Priest Drive and Ray Road with bullet holes in it.

71st and Glendale avenues: Officers responded received a call from an adult male victim, reporting he had been shot in the area. "When officers arrived to the area, they located a crime scene and are still attempting to locate outstanding suspects and involved parties. As of our last update, no one has been transported for their injury," said GPD's Justin Ramsay.

September 21

67th and Glendale Avenues: Two people have life-threatening injuries following a two-car crash. The intersection will be shut down for an investigation, Glendale Police said.

82nd Street and Indian School Road: No one was hurt in a rollover crash at the intersection of 82nd Street and Indian School Road, Scottsdale Fire said.

51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road: A power outage is impacting students and staff at the Arizona State University West campus. The outage was first reported on Sept. 19 and is impacting classrooms and the Verde Dining Hall. Students and non-essential staff will work remotely during the outage.

7th Street and Buckeye Road: When officers arrived at the scene, they found 20-year-old Leonardo Cortez with serious injuries. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Cortez did not survive. "Preliminary information suggests that Cortez was crossing 7th Street, midblock, when he was struck by the vehicle involved, which was traveling northbound on 7th Street. What led up to the collision remains part of the ongoing investigation."

59th Avenue and Roosevelt Street: Around 11 p.m. officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He didn't survive his injuries. What led up to the shooting remains under investigation. His name was not released.

111th and Miami avenues: At 6:30 p.m., deputies found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

September 20

63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street: A man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive after he was found shot. Investigators say the man got into an argument with another man, which led to the shooting.

35th Ave and Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix: Shokriya Raies, 78, died at the hospital after being injured in a two-car crash. Two other people were hurt.

23rd Drive and Baseline Road, Phoenix : "Around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road regarding a collision where one of the vehicles rolled over. When officers arrived the located the rolled over vehicle and the driver who sustained minor injuries. The occupants of the other car involved ran from the scene and remain outstanding. This second vehicle was determined to be listed as a stolen vehicle. Officers remain on scene conducting the related investigation. What led up to the collision remains part of the ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police said.

Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue, Mesa : "The intersection of Mesa Dr and Southern will be shut down all four ways due to a fire. Please use Country Club Dr or Stapley for north/ south travel and Broadway or Baseline for east/west," Mesa Police said.

Guadalupe and Greenfield roads, Gilbert : Gilbert PD is investigating a crash in the area.

Pima and Westland Roads: Police are investigating an incident at a home. It is considered to be an isolated incident and there are no serious injuries. No further details were released by police.

September 19

43rd Street and McDowell Road: Otis Hayward, 46, died at the hospital after he was hit by a car, police said. Investigators say impairment was not a factor in the crash.

15th Avenue and Van Buren Road: Firefighters extinguished a fire in the bedroom of a single-story home. No injuries were reported.

23rd Avenue and Medlock Drive: Firefighters responded to an attic fire at a home. The house was vacant. No firefighters were hurt.

September 18

I-10 near University Drive, Tempe : ADOT reports that two separate crashes blocked several lanes on I-10 near University Drive.

Cactus Road and 96th Street, Scottsdale : At around 6:20 p.m. a car crashed into a bicyclist. The rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver is cooperating.

37th Avenue and Tuckey Lane, Phoenix : "Officers arrived and found a man on the road with a gunshot wound. The fire department responded and pronounced the man deceased," Phoenix Police said. The victim is Esdras Ramirez, 31.

40th Street and Broadway: Crews were responding to a call when they were involved in a collision with a flatbed truck. Four firefighters and the truck driver were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road: Phoenix Police say a man was found bleeding in the parking lot of a gas station. A suspect was found and detained. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, told police he was struck by a blunt object.

3rd and McKinley Streets: Residents were forced out of an apartment building due to a broken waterline.

