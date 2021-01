An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing girl from Mexico

According to police, 13-year-old Valeria Millanes was taken by her mother in June with permission from the father. However, she did not return home in December as scheduled.

It had been believed she may be in Arizona or California, according to the Dept. of Public Safety.

DPS officials said the Amber Alert was canceled on Jan. 23, but did not disclose any further details.

