Anonymous donor handing out thousands of dollars to Arizonans during the holidays

In a year that has seen many things ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, it turns out that the spirit of giving is still alive and well.

A surprised mom shopping at Goodwill, to a stunned employee at a Smart & Final, a Valley secret Santa was making people feel grand, spreading holiday cheer from city to city.

"Five, six, seven, one thousand dollars. Oh wow, one thousand dollars! I was not expecting this," said one surprised recipient.

So, who is randomly handing out a thousand dollars the day before Thanksgiving? Well, the donor doesn't want to be identified, but Cherie Hoover is taking on the role of Secret Santa’s elf, helping hand out the money.

"He’s uber blessed this year and wanted to pay it forward the way that he could. He is that guy," Hoover said.

A couple said they will put the money to good use and intend to pay it forward as a way of giving thanks for their generous surprise.