Aqua-Tots Swim Schools reopen for lessons amid COVID-19 pandemic

Our world has changed, but water safety remains the same, and swim lessons are one of the most important ways to keep kids safe around the thousands of pools in the Valley.

Before local swim school, Aqua-Tots, reopened its doors, changes were made, including new safety protocols to keep both kids and parents safe in the water, like the "Safety of Circle" program.

"Some of the ones you might see are we've got customers entering one end of the building and exiting the other, so we create one-way traffic," Jamie Cartledge said. "We have enhanced cleaning procedures, sanitizing stations around. Our instructors are using the whole pool for swim lessons and then there's also social spacing the kids in each of the lessons so we can limit kid-to-kid contact."

Before returning to work, swim instructors were required to get 32 hours on the new safety protocols.

The swim school will also disinfect any pool equipment that the kids use and during lessons, instructors will wear protective gear.

"Our face shields are great because you can still see your instructor's face and all their facial expressions, which makes the kids feel comfortable," Cartledge said.

Although the new safety guidelines are meant to keep everyone safe, Aqua-Tots says the kids should hardly notice a difference.

"We've adjusted some of our holes so that teacher and student contact is never face-to-face, but besides that, the kids really shouldn't see much of a difference," Cartledge said.

