Argument between neighbors ends deadly in Surprise, PD says

A 20-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Surprise on New Year's Day, the police department said.

On Jan. 1 at around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue. That's where they heard from witnesses that two neighbors got into an argument.

"During the dispute, multiple individuals exchanged gunfire. Witnesses said that one of the men involved was injured during the shooting and citizens took him away by car before police arrived," police said.

Twenty-year-old Xavier Elias is identified as that person. He had several gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

Police didn't release information about the suspect/s or what the argument was about.

No more information is available.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: