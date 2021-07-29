ASU athlete makes money off his name, image and likeness with the new NCAA policy

On July 1, the NCAA released a new policy for college athletes to get paid for sponsorships, endorsements, and public appearance and now, Arizona State University student-athlete quarterback, Jayden Daniels signed a deal with Venezia's Pizzeria.

Renny Mitchell, manager of Venezia's Pizzeria says they saw Daniels' Instagram post and made the first move to get in contact with Daniels.

"I saw Jaden post on his Instagram hey local businesses hit me up. For this NIL thing and I wanted to be the first one to hit him up," Mitchell said.

Venezia's Pizzera is now serving his own pizza called "The JD5", which Daniels will earn a percentage of the proceeds.

"His five favorite toppings the JD5. So pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, extra cheese and mushrooms," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says Daniels will also contribute to the company social media team and being a proud supporter of ASU Athletics for years now, is a win-win in the partnership.

"Really the most important thing to us is that JD focuses on school and on football and we're just here to help him as much as possible," Mitchell said.

Chase Mitchell, a student shows support by ordering a slice.

"Came down here to get the JD5. Got to show support. You know I figured they're doing him some help why not help out where I can," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says the deal between Venezia's Pizzera and Daniels is too early to tell how much it will be worth for the quarterback.

