Nighttime water rescue of family stuck in flooded wash captured on camera by Arizona authorities

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared a video capturing a nighttime flood water rescue of a family stranded on their car roof on Sept. 21.

DPS shared footage of the rescue after its helicopter was requested to help deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office when a car became stuck in a flooded wash.

Water levels were still rising as the family of six, including kids, were trapped on top of the car trying to avoid the fast-moving water.

"Ranger 1 arrived on scene and a trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75’ hoist to make contact and assess the situation. The crew was then able to successfully extract all six people via hover ingress and get them to safety," DPS said.

