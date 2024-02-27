Arizona bill to ban brass knuckles 'dead for this session,' according to state senator

Efforts to ban brass knuckles in Arizona appear to have have come to an end for this legislative session, according to one state senator.

In a statement, State Sen. John Kavanaugh said he was "not able to get the votes to bring the bill to the Senator Floor, even with potential amendments." State Sen. Kavanaugh did not otherwise elaborate on the potential amendments.

State Sen. Kavanaugh, who represents the state's 3rd Legislative District, said he has spoken with the victim of a December 2022 teen violence incident, as well as members of the victim's family, to explain the situation to them. He also plans to reconnect with them at the start of the next legislative session to try again on the bill.

The Arizona State Capitol

Continuing teen violence coverage

We first reported on efforts to pass a brass knuckles ban back in January.

"Why do we need brass knuckles in our community? There is no need other than violence," the victim said at the time.