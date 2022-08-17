Arizona detectives' SUV struck by lightning in Phoenix

article

A trio of Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives escaped serious injury when the SUV they were riding in was struck by lightning in Phoenix.

DPS said the incident happened last weekend as the on-duty detectives were riding along eastbound Interstate 10.

"They initially felt a shock & experienced tingling sensations, but we're glad to report none were seriously injured," the department tweeted on Aug. 17.

The Dodge Durango the detectives were riding in didn't have the same luck, as the vehicle now has two holes in the roof and a fried electrical system.

