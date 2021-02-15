Arizona doctor explains why COVID-19 cases are trending downward

Cases of COVID-19 across the country and in Arizona are going down and doctors are attributing that not only to the vaccine, but also because of mask-wearing.

It's been nearly two months since the holidays when many people followed the precautions set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by not gathering and wearing the masks.

That's a big factor in why we are seeing case numbers drop off around the country and in Arizona, doctors say, adding that the public is obviously listening to COVID-19 precautions.

"The mask-wearing mitigation, the fact that we are off of all of the travel for the holiday season," says Dr. Shad Marvasti, Director of Public Health, Prevention and Health at the University of Arizona.

Experts say the drop is likely not because of the vaccine because nationwide 4% of the population is fully vaccinated.

In Arizona, there could also be another reason why cases are decreasing and that is due to exposure to the virus.

About a month ago, the state had about a 40% positivity rate, but that percent positivity may be helping us now. "You now have a level of population exposure which also contributes to a decrease in cases because there aren’t the people who are circulating who haven’t been exposed to it," Marvasti said.

However, we're not out of the woods yet. That’s because he says there are now people testing positive for the second time.

"We are seeing cases of that in the clinics, emergency rooms and my colleagues and I have seen these reinfections from the summertime," Marvasti said.

He added that the cases he's seen and heard of have not been severe. Another thing he and his colleagues are keeping an eye on are cases stemming from the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Find more information from Dr. Marvasti on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.