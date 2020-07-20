Arizona doctor speaks on ‘promising’ vaccine that sparked an immune response

There's more promising news about a possible COVID-19 vaccine as results were published on July 20 after a small study by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company Astra-Zeneca.

Researchers say it showed the “test vaccine” to be safe and stimulate a strong immune response.

There are about two dozen vaccines being tested on people around the world right now, meaning the test size was fairly small with about 1,000 volunteers.

The results are being called “promising," but doctors in Arizona say researchers won’t find a shot or pill right around the corner.

As Arizona continues to be one of the world's worst hotspots for COVID-19, the high number of new daily cases seem to be leveling off lately.

“I think it’s hopeful we are seeing a downturn. The counties that have put mask ordinance is in place will hopefully see a downturn as we go forward," explained Dr. Michael White, Chief Medical Officer of Valley Wise Hospital.

But manufacturing a vaccine isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon, he said.

“It’s a very regimented process to make sure that we aren’t exposing people to undue risks with very little benefit," White explained.

The ultimate proof will have to wait on large scale, real world results. A US trial with 30,000 people is set to start at the end of July, but White isn’t exactly holding his breath.

He’s still expecting a widespread vaccine to take another year.

“I’m hopeful that we’re on the right track. Time will tell. We always wish it would be faster. This regimented approach is the proper approach and hopefully we're able to do it as quickly and safely as possible," White said.

The US pledged up to $1.2 billion for vaccine research and reserved 300 million doses, which is roughly the population of the country.

Two other vaccines also showed promise; one from China and one from the US.