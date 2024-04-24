Arizona fake elector indictments announced; State House votes on abortion ban repeal | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announcing indictments from the fake elector scheme of the 2020 election to the State House of Representatives voting to repeal the Civil War-era abortion ban, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
1. Indictments fall on 11 Arizona politicians involved in fake elector scheme
Arizona attorney general Kris Mayes announced the indictments of many politicians allegedly involved in a fake elector scheme.
2. State house lawmakers approve repeal of near-total abortion ban
A bill that will repeal a near-total abortion ban in Arizona has been passed by lawmakers in the state house.
3. $10,000 reward for information on missing Arizona woman
Arizona woman, Shayna Feinman, has been missing from Yavapai County since March 9 and the sheriff's office is offering a hefty reward for information that leads to finding her.
4. Check your $1 and $2 bills, they could be worth thousands
These very rare $1 and $2 bills could be worth a lot more than face value. Here's how to spot bills that are worth hanging onto.
5. Sky Harbor is set to get a new terminal
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced new investments are coming to Sky Harbor Airport in Tuesday's State of the City address. As Phoenix grows and with the number of passengers passing through Sky Harbor increasing, a new terminal is in the works.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 4/24/24
We have a cool down headed our way!