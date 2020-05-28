Arizona Gov. Ducey: Classes to resume in the fall, summer schools and day camps can resume

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday that schools across Arizona will resume in the Fall.

According to Gov. Ducey, state education officials will release guidelines for resuming classes on June 1. In addition, Gov. Ducey also announced that summer schools and day camps can take place during the summer.

Gov. Ducey made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday, which took place about two weeks after Arizona's stay-at-home order expired. The order, which was put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, took effect on March 31, and was subsequently extended to May 15.

During the news conference, Gov. Ducey, in response to a reporter's question, said the state is still in Phase One of the reopening phases.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.