Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bill banning critical race theory training in schools, governments

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill into law prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in schools and in state and local governments.

The governor signed House Bill 2906 on Friday, which prevents government entities from requiring employees to undergo training that would suggest that they are "inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously," according to a statement.

The bill also bans schools from teaching students that any race, ethnic group or sex is superior to another, or that anyone should be discriminated against for those characteristics.

Critical race theory seeks to highlight how racist policies of the past manifest today. Critics say it pits races against each other and teaches white people that they are responsible for past injustices.

Breaking the law would result in a $5,000 fine.

"When I took office, I vowed to use taxpayer dollars responsibly, and funding training on political commentary is not responsible spending," Governor Ducey said in a statement. "I am not going to waste public dollars on lessons that imply the superiority of any race and hinder free speech. House Bill 2906 goes a long way towards protecting Arizonans against divisive and regressive lessons.

The Arizona Senate had voted May 27 to ban certain types of anti-racism training for government employees.

""We should be focused on bringing people together, not pushing people apart," Representative Michelle Udall said, a Republican. "Critical race theory will do nothing but increase divisiveness in our communities, which I think we can all agree we should try to prevent.

Sen. Martín Quezada, a Glendale Democrat, said in May that the legislation takes Arizona backwards at a time when people should be seeking better understanding of people of different races.

"These are uncomfortable conversations," Quezada said. "They aren’t supposed to make you feel good. That’s the point of these conversations."

