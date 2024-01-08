Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs takes aim at state's school voucher program in State of the State

As the first day of the Legislative session begins in Arizona, the discussion of empowerment scholarship accounts, or ESAs, is top of mind.

Governor Katie Hobbs, during her Jan. 8 State of the State address, says her goal is to make regulations on the program, and Republican lawmakers vow to fight back.

The debate surrounding ESAs has existed since before the program was passed by the State Legislature in 2022.

Supporters say it gives parents more choices in individualizing their child’s education as they use it to pay for options like private school or tutoring.

Those against it argue it takes away money from the states’ already underfunded public schools.

The topic is now front and center for the first day of the session.

Hobbs is pushing her plan to regulate ESAs, which service over 70,000 Arizona students.

As more families are enrolling, the governor is fending off supporters of the program on several points.

First, the issue of cost and how funds are spent. Especially at a time when the state is facing a billion-dollar budget.

"We have seen a steady stream of news coverage around unacceptable and downright outrageous use of taxpayer money under this program, including water park admissions, ski passes, and luxury car driving lessons," Hobbs said.

Republicans, meanwhile, are pointing the finger in the opposite direction.

"Governor Hobbs vetoed Republicans' responsible budget that would have left over $2 billion on the table last year. This deficit is squarely on Katie Hobbs’ shoulders. This is not a problem with ESAs. ESAs save taxpayers' money," State Senator Jake Hoffman said.

The governor is also pushing for other reforms to the program. These steps are necessary, she says, for accountability and transparency.

Supporters of ESAs claim her plan would regulate the program out of existence.

According to the Arizona Department of Education, ESAs are funded by state tax dollars, consisting of 90% of state funding that would have otherwise been allocated to the school district or charter school for the qualified student, excluding any federal or local funding.