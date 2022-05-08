Arizona high school student thrives from making metal art

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
12
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Arizona high school student thrives from making metal art

By
Published 
Glendale
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona high school student creates metal art

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

PHOENIX - An Arizona high school student has transformed a hobby into something so much more, and it's brought her and her mom closer together - like the metal she welds.

In every piece, she takes something insignificant and makes it beautiful.

Faye Pfeiff, a graduating senior at trade school West-MEC, thrived being able to focus on welding.

"I definitely didn't expect to find a trade school I could start so early, so I just felt really grateful to find this class and be able to be ready for work right out of high school," she said.

Her mom, Arlene Pfeiff, was happy to encourage her daughter in this career.

"I was thrilled," her mother said. "It's a very unusual occupation for a young woman, but I was absolutely thrilled she wanted to go for something that was really speaking to her at the time, something she was interested in. Plus welding is an incredible long-term career opportunity for someone, so I thought that was incredible."

Arlene says it's only brought them closer together.

"As a mother, you know, she does all the welding but a lot of the design and resin we do together, so it's been a blessing in every way you can imagine," Arlene said.

Faye isn't sure what the future holds for her, but she knows it will involved welding in some way, and West-MEC has given her the tools to follow that passion.

"It became a bit of a hobby, pretty amateur kind of stuff, but as I progressed, my skills progressed and my interest in the trade progressed, so I joined this class to be able to further my career in not just artistic welding but commercial, structural, whatever else I might be doing," Faye said. 

Faye's artwork can be seen on display right now at Arts HQ Gallery in Surprise.

More Arizona headlines

Faye Pfeiff

Faye Pfeiff



 


 


 