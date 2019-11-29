Arizona hit hard with rain, snow and even tornado warnings

Heavy rain is hitting the Valley on Black Friday and the National Weather Service even issued multiple tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service says a cold front is bringing heavy rain to Metro Phoenix, with the storm moving towards the East Valley.

The heavy rain has caused flooding and damage in parts of the Valley.

A tornado warning was issued for Maricopa County but has since expired.

Tornado warnings were also issued for Marana near Tucson and the Apache Junction area on Friday.

Due to the storms, multiple outages are being reported across the Valley, according to SRP and APS.

Portions of two interstates and several highways are closed in northern Arizona’s high country because of snowfall.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said Interstate 40 was closed late Thursday in both directions for 180 miles between U.S. 93 and Winslow and that northbound Interstate 17 is closed for 40 miles south of Flagstaff.

State Routes 66, 89, 89A and 260 also had partial closures.

The department said Friday it didn’t know when the closures will end and advised travelers to wait out the storm.

The National Weather Service reported 3 inches of new snow at the Flagstaff airport and said “it’s coming down hard.”

Arizona Snowbowl officials say the ski park received 21 inches of snow overnight and another 19 inches are expected in the forecast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

