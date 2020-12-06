Arizona legislature buildings to close on Dec. 7 for one week due to rise of COVID-19

Arizona lawmakers will be taking a reprieve from heading to work as the House and Senate buildings will be closed for one week beginning on Monday, Dec. 7 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"Out of an abundance of caution for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19, the House building will be closed for one week, starting Monday, December 7," said Arizona House of Representatives Chief of Staff, Michael E. Hunter.

Lawmakers will not be able to work or meet inside the building and work will be done remotely.

No further information is available.