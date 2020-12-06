Trump lawyer tests positive for COVID-19 days after maskless meeting with Arizona lawmakers

article

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president on Twitter.

Giuliani met with other members of Trump's legal team, including Jenna Ellis and nine Republican Arizona lawmakers on Nov. 30 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Phoenix.

The attorneys disputed the outcome of Arizona's election at the same time the state certified the results. In a photo shared by the Arizona Republican Party on Twitter, no one was seen wearing face masks.

Arizona State Senator Vince Leach also tweeted a photo with Giuliani, with neither party wearing masks.

There has been no word yet on whether the lawmakers in these images plan to go into quarantine or whether they have been tested for COVID-19.

