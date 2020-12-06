Expand / Collapse search

Trump lawyer tests positive for COVID-19 days after maskless meeting with Arizona lawmakers

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Rudy Giuliani stands with Republican Arizona lawmakers. (Photo: @AZGOP on Twitter)

PHOENIX - Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president on Twitter.

Giuliani met with other members of Trump's legal team, including Jenna Ellis and nine Republican Arizona lawmakers on Nov. 30 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Phoenix.

The attorneys disputed the outcome of Arizona's election at the same time the state certified the results. In a photo shared by the Arizona Republican Party on Twitter, no one was seen wearing face masks.

Arizona State Senator Vince Leach also tweeted a photo with Giuliani, with neither party wearing masks.

There has been no word yet on whether the lawmakers in these images plan to go into quarantine or whether they have been tested for COVID-19.

RELATED: Arizona Secretary of State certifies 2020 general election results

Arizona State House Speaker will not entertain calls to overturn Arizona election results in favor of Trump
slideshow

Arizona State House Speaker will not entertain calls to overturn Arizona election results in favor of Trump

The speaker of the Arizona State House says he will not "entertain a suggestion" that the legislature overturn the people's vote and select electors for President Trump.

Arizona reports 5,376 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths
slideshow

Arizona reports 5,376 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths

The latest numbers push the state’s total to 364,276 cases since the pandemic began with 6,950 known deaths.