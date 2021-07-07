Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Humane Society is seeking out assistance from the public to adopt animals at the shelter.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Humane society is hoping the public can help empty animal shelters from July 7 to July 11.

Adoption fees will be waived from the Biselle Pet Foundations and all adoptions are by appointment only.

AHS is caring for 1,1100 dogs, cats, and other pets in its shelters.

Adoptions will take place at two locations of the Arizona Humane Society at Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion and PetSmart at Scottsdale.

