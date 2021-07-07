Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions

The Arizona Humane society is hoping the public can help empty animal shelters from July 7 to July 11.

Adoption fees will be waived from the Biselle Pet Foundations and all adoptions are by appointment only.

AHS is caring for 1,1100 dogs, cats, and other pets in its shelters.

Adoptions will take place at two locations of the Arizona Humane Society at Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion and PetSmart at Scottsdale.

