PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Mesa apartment

Two people have died and a third victim is recovering after a shooting broke out at an apartment near Broadway and Gilbert Roads on July 6, according to Mesa Police.

Officers had received reports of a shooting in the area Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

All of them were hospitalized, and two of them did not survive their injuries. The third person is in stable condition.

No identities have been released, and no suspect information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

