Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
6
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Greenlee County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM MST, Graham County

Arizona man accused of killing his father in Mohave County

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - An Arizona man accused of hitting and killing his father with a vehicle during a domestic violence incident in Golden Valley has been arrested.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers on the morning of Jan. 15 found a man dead next to the roadway along Highway 68, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Lester Caril.

Mohave County deputies took over the investigation and obtained surveillance video from a nearby business showing Caril being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene.

The same evening, deputies responded to Abrigo Drive and Egar Road where a black SUV was involved in a rollover crash. The driver, Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and an unrelated warrant. 

"Caril-Hill was extremely agitated and threatened responders while being extricated from the vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

Caril-Hill-Isaiha-Boregard

Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators identified the vehicle as being registered to Caril-Hill's father, who had been found dead along the side of a highway. Additionally, authorities say debris found at the scene where Caril was found dead was consistent with damage to the SUV.

Caril-Hill was taken into custody and "did not say anything about the homicide during his arrest."

After being booked into jail on DUI charges, Caril-Hill allegedly told detectives that his father was driving the SUV when a fight between the two occurred.

"Lester Caril pulled off the highway and exited the vehicle," the sheriff's office said. "Caril-Hill admitted to hitting his dad with the vehicle and driving off, where he was involved in the rollover crash a short time later."

In addition to the DUI charges, Caril-Hill is accused of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

More Arizona crime news