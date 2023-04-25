Arizona man accused of sending sexually explicit photos to daughter's teenage best friend

Court documents show a 48-year-old Peoria man is accused of luring and sending obscene materials, following an incident involving a 17-year-old girl.

According to investigators, David Michael Vasquez was arrested on April 24 at his home in Peoria. The arrest of Vasquez came after officers were sent to another home in Peoria on April 23, where the victim's mother told police that Vasquez, who at the time was the father of the victim's best friend, sent sexually suggestive or explicit photos to the victim via Facebook Messenger.

At least one of the pictures, according to court documents, shows Vasquez's private parts. Investigators also said that Vaquez's wife, who is separated with Vasquez but still lives with him, confirmed that the photos sent to the victim were those of Vasquez.

"The wife also stated that [Vasquez] has a history of sending people explicit messages while he is intoxicated. The wife explained a similar incident that occurred about three years ago involving [Vasquez] sending his neighbors wife and daughter explicit text messages and photos," read a portion of the court documents.

The suspect, according to police, later threatened to harm himself in a call to his separated wife. Officers eventually took Vasquez into custody.

Investigators say during an interview that was conducted after Vasquez was read his Miranda rights, Vasquez said he was unsure of the victim's age, and thought she may have been 18. He also said that he has known the victim since she was nine, and that she is ‘mature’ for her age.

Court documents state that a judge has set a $15,000 bond for Vasquez. Should he make bond, he will be required to undergo electronic monitoring, as well as alcohol testing and monitoring. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).