Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Arizona man indicted in deadly bicyclist crash

By
Published  June 18, 2024 8:18am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Jamarr Young article

Jamarr Young (MCSO)

PHOENIX - A man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in south Phoenix has been indicted on several charges, including murder.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded on May 16 to 16th Street and Southern Avenue to a domestic violence call. Once at the scene, the officers encountered 33-year-old Jamarr Young, who was allegedly acting aggressive toward officers.

"Young refused to obey commands given by the officers and got into his vehicle, which was parked in the front of the home," police said.

Young allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist while leaving the scene. The bicyclist was not identified.

Young's vehicle was later spotted by police, but he refused to pull over, leading officers on a pursuit.

The pursuit ultimately ended when Young crashed his car at a Tempe construction site.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Young was hospitalized before being arrested and booked into jail.

On June 18, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Young was indicted for second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, unlawful flight from law enforcement, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and domestic violence assault.

"At the time of his arrest, Young was on felony probation after being released from the Arizona Department of Corrections," MCAO said. "Young is in custody and being held on a cash-only $500,000 bond. Trial is set for October 1, 2024."

Map of area where the crash happened