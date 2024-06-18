Arizona man indicted in deadly bicyclist crash

article

A man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in south Phoenix has been indicted on several charges, including murder.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded on May 16 to 16th Street and Southern Avenue to a domestic violence call. Once at the scene, the officers encountered 33-year-old Jamarr Young, who was allegedly acting aggressive toward officers.

"Young refused to obey commands given by the officers and got into his vehicle, which was parked in the front of the home," police said.

Young allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist while leaving the scene. The bicyclist was not identified.

Young's vehicle was later spotted by police, but he refused to pull over, leading officers on a pursuit.

The pursuit ultimately ended when Young crashed his car at a Tempe construction site.

Young was hospitalized before being arrested and booked into jail.

On June 18, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Young was indicted for second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, unlawful flight from law enforcement, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and domestic violence assault.

"At the time of his arrest, Young was on felony probation after being released from the Arizona Department of Corrections," MCAO said. "Young is in custody and being held on a cash-only $500,000 bond. Trial is set for October 1, 2024."

Map of area where the crash happened