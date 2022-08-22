Arizona man sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to cyberstalking

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office say a Phoenix man has been convicted of cyberstalking, stemming from an incident two years ago.

According to a statement released on Aug. 22, 35-year-old Chauncey Hollingberry was sentenced to 60 months of probation, after he pleaded guilty to a count of cyberstalking.

Officials noted that at the time Hollingberry was sentenced, he had already served 26 months of pre-trial detention.

"For approximately two months in 2020, Hollingberry posted a series of videos and livestreams to his YouTube channel disclosing personal information about the victim and encouraging his followers to assist him in harassing the victim," read a portion of the statement. "He also sent false and misleading emails about the victim to the victim’s employer, colleagues, and members of the media."

Officials say that during his probation, Hollingberry is not allowed to contact his victim. In addition, his internet usage will also be restricted and monitored by a probation officer.

Read More Arizona Crime Stories