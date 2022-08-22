Barricade situation escalates into officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Police are investigating a barricade situation that escalated into an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress during the late-night hours of Aug. 21 near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

The incident escalated into a barricade situation involving a suspect before police opened fire.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

No officers were hurt.

No further details have been released by police.

This was the second officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday in Mesa. Earlier in the day, a shooting involving police officers and an out-of-state man wanted by authorities ended in a crash

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

