Arizona man's new truck stolen, disassembled within a day

Thieves reportedly stole a brand-new pickup from a North Phoenix neighborhood, and they didn’t break into the car and drive off with it.

The suspects reportedly used a tow truck to haul it off.

The pickup involved was parked in the area of 22nd Avenue and N. Valley Parkway. The theft happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 5, and it was captured by a security camera nearby.

The surveillance footage shows a white, unmarked tow truck that towed a dark-colored pickup away.

"It was a brand new Denali, 2023. About 10 months old," said victim Jimmy Juber.

"They pulled in, they backed right up to it, they lowered down the loader, picked it right up, and they were out," said neighbor Bobby Wolf.

Wolf said it only took about two minutes.

"We have OnStar. Thieves these days are so clever. They disable everything, tow it, and off they go," said Juber. "They’re not messing around. They’re pretty quick in what they were doing."

A portion of Juber's truck was eventually recovered less than a day later.

"A cab. That was it," said Juber. "They literally took the cab off the truck, stripped it, and dumped it somewhere in Phoenix."

The crime is nearly identical to an incident that happened in Peoria in 2022, where a GMC Denali pickup truck was targeted.

The suspect tow truck, in both cases, look identical.

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in this investigation. Meanwhile, anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/