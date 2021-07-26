Arizona reports 1,441 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

article

Health officials in Arizona are reporting new 1,441 COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The daily case count released Monday is slightly lower than the weekend counts, which were above 1,500. Still, this marks the eighth day that Arizona has seen more than 1,000 new daily cases.

Like the rest of the country, Arizona has seen a significant climb in in virus cases in the last few weeks.

The latest numbers bring Arizona’s pandemic totals to 918,609 cases and 18,171 deaths.

Since March, people who are not fully vaccinated made up 98% of deaths and 94% of hospitalizations. Those not fully vaccinated make up 89% of cases to date, according to Dr. Cara Christ, head of the state Department of Health Services.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard reports more than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over 3.7 million people — 51.56% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot and more than 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/index.php

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/index.php (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/vaccines/index.php (In Spanish/En Español)