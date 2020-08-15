Expand / Collapse search
Arizona reports 933 additional COVID cases, 69 more deaths

Published 
Updated 53 mins ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press
article

PHOENIX - Arizona reported 933 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 69 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 192,654 cases and 4,492 deaths.

The latest COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics posted Saturday by the state Department of Health Services were at levels last seen in early June.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases in Arizona and of daily deaths in the state sharply declined over the past two weeks.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona peaked about a month ago following Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of stay-home orders orders in May.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

With Arizona then becoming a national hot spot, Ducey in late June re-imposed some restrictions and allowed local governments to impose masking requirements.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to allow local governments to set face mask rules

The governor, meanwhile, has decided against a statewide mandate on the issue. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Monitor your health daily

