Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
13
Red Flag Warning
until WED 12:00 AM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:29 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Southeast Gila County

Arizona school districts struggle with reopening as parents grow tired of online learning

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona school districts struggle with reopening as parents grow tired of online learning

Parents say online learning is doing more harm than the virus ever will to their children.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The coronavirus pandemic is a confusing time for many, and maybe even more so for students, parents and teachers, trying to figure out what to do about school.

Some Arizona school districts feel it's safe to get back to in-person learning, while others are playing it safe by continuing online learning.

Many school districts don’t feel they’ve reached the safety metrics to reopen and others do. If you’re a parent in a district you don’t agree with, you're kind of stuck with what you have.

Some parents in the Scottsdale Unified School District are taking a stand against online learning.

“We are here today to prove a point. This has to start somewhere. Open up the schools," said parent, Dan Curtin, pressuring the district to reopen during a "Logout" rally on Sept. 8.

They believe longtime remote learning does more damage to kids than the virus ever could. “I feel like there’s a whole bunch of fear being spread with the group that’s not at risk of anything," Curtin said.

It's a different story for children in the Higley Unified School District. They began in-person learning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The district feels the metrics have been met to reopen its doors with safety protocols in place for students, parents and teachers.

“Today, we’ve been extremely excited to see all the kids showing up. We’ve got a large majority of students and all of our teachers have come back to work, so we’re extremely excited about that," said Mike Thomason, the district's superintendent.

The Scottsdale Unified school board meets Wednesday, Sept. 9.
They are expected to go over the latest survey from parents on how to move forward.

The board could decide to reopen schools or continue online learning.

In July, some parents in Scottsdale rallied for the district to reopen in-person classes, but only when safe.