Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 2:30 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 2:30 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 2:45 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham

Arizona Silent Service Memorial groundbreaking in front of state Capitol

By
Published 
Military
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Silent Service Memorial groundbreaking in front of state Capitol

PHOENIX - With shovels in the ground... this is a moment that seemed out of reach not long ago.

"Disturbed that we didn't think it would ever get made, it's been a long six years," said Donald Unser. "Emotions and feelings of joy are indescribable."

Soon on this spot, a beautiful memorial will be placed in front of the state Capitol.

It's called the Arizona Silent Service Memorial. It's in honor of the men and women veterans of submarine service, like Donald Unser who served on two submarines in 20 years of service.

He said it will show many of the sacrifices that have been silently made.

"They’re at the bottom of the ocean, nobody knows where they are, nobody knows anything about them other than they didn’t come home, so now we have a memorial that’s going to show the rest of Arizona there are people out there serving and pushing for their liberty," Unser said.

The memorial will be 14 feet long and 11 feet tall. It took six years to get to this point with obstacles along the way, but now, the veterans say they're just weeks away from seeing a memorial years in the making.

"I can't wait until it's done," Unser said.