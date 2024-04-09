Arizona Supreme Court issues abortion ruling; Scottsdale mayor opposes NHL stadium | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the Arizona Supreme Court issuing a ruling on abortion law to Scottsdale, to the mayor of Scottsdale speaking out against an NHL arena project in north Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 9.
1. Here's what you need to know about the supreme court's decision to restore a century-old abortion ban
A new ruling from the Arizona Supreme Court means that abortion will soon be mostly banned in Arizona as a result of a 19th century law. Here's what to know about the ruling, and what could happen in the future that can change the situation once again.
2. State politicians react to Arizona Supreme Court ruling to enforce 1864 abortion law
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state can enforce its long-dormant law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother's life is at stake.
3. Scottsdale mayor David Ortega takes a stance against allowing the Coyotes in north Phoenix
The Arizona Coyotes are looking to buy state land in north Phoenix to build a new entertainment complex and arena, but the mayor of a bordering Valley city is expressing his opposition to the project.
4. The jury in the borderland murder trial of George Alan Kelly is taking a trip to his ranch
The visit to the 170-acre cattle ranch near Keno Springs outside Nogales will happen on Thursday, Fox News Digital has learned.
5. Extreme measures: A man in Kentucky faked his own death to get out of paying child support
Prosecutors say a Kentucky father hacked into Hawaii's death registry to fake his own demise to avoid paying what he owed in child support to his ex.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight:
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/9/24
Enjoy these mild evening lows before the heat wave arrives later this week!