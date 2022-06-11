Expand / Collapse search
Arizona teen saved from overdose by online gaming friend 5,000 miles away

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Queen Creek
FOX 10 Phoenix
Narcan article

Narcan

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A Queen Creek teenager is alive today - thanks to the work of first responders and gamers from half a world away.

The 15-year-old boy had reportedly been gaming online with some friends from Europe when he started talking about committing suicide.

A friend called for help, and Queen Creek police would eventually visit the teenager's home to check on him.

Body camera video showed his parents, unaware of the situation, letting the officer into the home. They found the teen lying unconscious in his room but still breathing.

Police discovered that the teen had overdosed on an unknown number of pills, and Officer Simon Lopez reacted by spraying Narcan into the boy's nose.

Blurred body camera footage showing an officer treated the overdosed teen.

Blurred body camera footage showing an officer treating the overdosed teen.

The teenager was able to slowly regain consciousness, and he was taken away by ambulance for further treatment.

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice applauded Officer Lopez's quick response that saved the teen's life.

"The fact the officer got there that fast even though parents weren't aware and provide that intervention - even the fire department showed up very quickly - but again seconds count, and we do believe it was a great save on his part," Brice said.

All Queen Creek officers, detectives and field workers carry at least two containers of Narcan for these situations.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

