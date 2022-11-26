Arizona Thanksgiving traditions, chili controversies: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines

From a viral Thankgiving tradition that's still going strong years later to an Arizona couple tying the knot at the grocery store where they first met, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Nov. 19-25 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Arizona Thanksgiving tradition still going strong as man reunites with woman who mistakenly texted him: Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to gather, and in Arizona, one particular story has grabbed the hearts of millions, every year.

2. A chili controversy? Neighbor's good deed draws online outrage: A food fight started on Twitter after one woman said she wanted to gift her new neighbors with a batch of homemade chili.

3. Love in the aisle: Arizona couple gets married at grocery store where they first met: For a couple in Arizona, it was a match made in the a grocery store, as they first met each other, got engaged, and then tied the knot at the condiment aisle.

4. Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line: 'If my dogs ain't fresh, I ain't fresh': "Snoop Doggie Doggs" includes dog apparel, plush toys, bowls, and leashes.

5. Live cat found inside checked bag at JFK Airport: A TSA officer at JFK Airport in New York City was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag after it went through the X-ray machine.

6. Supreme Court takes Jack Daniel's case against Arizona dog toy maker: Lawyers for the toy's maker, Arizona-based VIP Products, told the high court that Jack Daniel's can't take a joke. They said Jack Daniel’s has "waged war" against the company for "having the temerity to produce a pun-filled parody" of its bottle.

7. 11-year-old boy saves 2-year-old sister from Maryland apartment fire: An 11-year-old boy was slightly burned after he ran back into an apartment building to save his 2-year-old sister during a fire in Maryland.

8. Arizona woman celebrates 100th birthday with 101-year-old husband: It's safe to say that much of the world has changed since Betty and her 101-year-old husband, Bernie, were born. What hasn't changed, however, is their love for each other and their family.

9. Florida teen who lost leg in shark attack recovering quickly, says she "doesn't have time to be sad": "I know a lot of people would get down about having an amputation this severe. But I just keep a positive mindset and keep friends and family close," she said.

10. Utah horse returns home to owner after 8 years of running with wild mustangs: 'It’s a miracle': Shane Adams grew up riding and training horses his entire life, but he's never experienced as strong a bond as he had with Mongo.