Arizonans receive mixed messaging about wearing masks when Ducey rarely publicly wears one

Many Arizonans are wondering if they should wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in public or not, and the answer seems to be different depending on where you get it.

We certainly see a lot more people wearing masks now than we did maybe a month ago, and doing it or not doing it has even turned political.

In Arizona, residents seem to be getting mixed messages, all the way to the top of our leadership.

Inside antique gatherings in central Phoenix, masks are optional.

“I chose to use one after my doctor suggested it," Bill Dillon said. "I’m in good health and I want to stay that way.“

Tami Loewen chooses to not wear a mask. “I don’t choose to wear one if I don’t have to because it protects yourself, it doesn’t protect others and I know I don’t have it because I just got tested," she said.

The Arizona Department of Health Services sent a list of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It includes social distancing, washing your hands and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

It makes no mention of a mask.

The top doctor at Banner Health, the largest healthcare system in the state, told reporters on Friday that masks are a must in certain situations.

“I want to reinforce what the CDC stated on April 3, which is wear a mask in public whenever you’re within 6 feet of another person," said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer at Banner Health.

Governor Doug Ducey, the top politician in the state, has been seen on several occasions rubbing elbows with others with no mask in sight.

Bessel says she understands wearing a mask can get real old, real fast. She’s done it her entire career, but she urges Arizonans to do it when they can, including our state leaders.

“It is important for us as leaders to lead by example," Bessel said.

FOX 10 reached out to the governor's office Tuesday asking if Arizonans should wear masks and why the governor has decided not to wear one in public.

A response was not provided.