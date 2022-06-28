Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom looking for 356K signatures to get abortion initiative on the ballot

Abortion rights supporters launched a bid to give residents in Arizona a chance to vote on whether the right to abortion should be legal in the state.

Backers need to have enough signatures by July 7 to get it on the ballot.

In Tempe at Brick Road Coffee, people are coming to sign the ballot and they say since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, they've seen a huge showing of support from all ages.

They wanted to make sure their voices are heard by signing this petition created by Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, with the hopes to create a constitutional amendment to protect the right to abortions in Arizona.

"So many people are upset. Yesterday, we had an event at Tres Leches. People traveled from Sun City and Glendale, so people are coming from everywhere and that is why we are thankful to these businesses for opening their doors and creating a safe place for us to meet up," said Celina Washburn with Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom.

The initiative rolled out weeks after the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion showed Roe could be overturned.

In a statement, Cathi Herrod, president of the Center for Arizona Policy, says this new ballot measure actually goes beyond Roe in that it not only legalizes abortion to the point of birth, it also makes it nearly impossible to set regulations or limitations on abortions.

Backers of this initiative need 356,000 signatures by July 7 to get it on the November ballot.

