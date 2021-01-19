Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccine online appointment system flooded with requests

Arizona health officials began registering people Tuesday, Jan. 19 for new COVID-19 vaccine appointments in February and that means there was an overwhelming demand once time slots opened.

"What we want everyone to know, we know demand is going to be high, we’re going to be opening tens of thousands of appointments today," said the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Cara Christ.

When 9 a.m. hit, the demand for new vaccine appointments in February was high. The state opened their online schedules up to a new age group, people 65 and over, along with the other eligible groups like teachers, law enforcement and people 75 and over who hadn’t scheduled an appointment yet.

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Many were met with a website that took a while to show open appointments because so many people were looking for the same thing. The Arizona Department of Health Services Twitter account tried to keep people updated through through the day.

Advertisement

FOX 10 spoke with Valley man, David Kofchock, who got all the way up to confirming his appointment until he got an "internal server error" message.

The new vaccine site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium was all booked up by 1 p.m. More than 87,000 appointments had been made at the 24-hour site at State Farm stadium by early afternoon.

MORE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus-vaccine