Arizona's Director of Emergency Management resigns

The director of Arizona's Division of Emergency Management resigned, department officials confirmed Saturday.

Wendy Smith-Reeve sent in her resignation letter and the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs accepted it.

Anthony Cox is the deputy director of the division and will assume the role of acting division director, bringing with him 19 years of experience in the emergency management arena, the department said.

Maj. Aaron Thacker, Arizona National Guard Public Affairs Officer, released a statement on behalf of the department:

“We appreciate Deputy Director Smith-Reeve’s service. As Director of DEMA, I am grateful for Mr. Cox’s willingness to assume the director of the Division of Emergency Management position,” McGuire said. “I have full confidence and trust that Mr. Cox, along with the deep bench of talented and capable leaders on the DEMA team will not miss a beat as we drive on to serve the great state and citizens of Arizona.”