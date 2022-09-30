Arizona's monsoon season comes to an end: A look at 2022's wild weather moments

This year's monsoon season was certainly an active one, with plenty of storm damage across the Phoenix metro area and beyond.

Here's a look back at some moments from this summer's wild weather:

Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria

Palm tree struck by lightning

Monsoon rain floods Scottsdale skate park

One of the biggest storms of the season hit the Phoenix area on Aug. 12, and one woman even had to be saved from rushing floodwaters in Scottsdale during this storm.

Microburst rips through Buckeye

On Aug. 17, heavy rains and strong winds uprooted several trees in the Buckeye neighborhood of Verrado.

"The microburst was crazy," said Stephanie Swann, who lives in the Verrado area of Buckeye. "I was talking to some people, and they said 'was that a tornado?' I said 'I don't think so.'"

While the outdoors were littered with toppled trees, stormwater made its way indoors at some homes.

"The wind was blowing so hard, it was hitting the windows straight on and coming through the windowsill," said Swann. "We were putting towels around. It was quite a storm."

Read the full story here.

Flagstaff's burn scar flooding

Highway 89 became a regular flood zone this year, after multiple burn scars left behind by wildfires caused severe flooding every time heavy rain hit the high country.

The flash floods have damaged homes and other properties, leaving residents with not only a mess to clean up, but also headaches, as they deal with insurance matters.

Read the full story here.

Dust storms in the east Valley

A giant dust storm rolled over the Apache Junction and Queen Creek areas early September.







