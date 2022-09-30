Expand / Collapse search

Arizona's monsoon season comes to an end: A look at 2022's wild weather moments

By and May Phan
Published 
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

A look back at Arizona's 2022 monsoon season

This year's monsoon season was certainly an active one, with plenty of storm damage across the Phoenix metro area and beyond. FOX 10's Anita Roman recaps some of the wild weather moments this year.

PHOENIX - This year's monsoon season was certainly an active one, with plenty of storm damage across the Phoenix metro area and beyond.

Here's a look back at some moments from this summer's wild weather:

Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria

Peoria Bashas' grocery store shut down following roof collapse

The grocery store is located in the area of 75th Avenue and Thunderbird, and fire officials say the collapse may have been caused by storms. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

Palm tree struck by lightning

Palm tree struck by lightning in Scottsdale

Taylor Daml shared this video of a palm tree on fire after it was struck by lightning during monsoon storms on Aug. 3.

Monsoon rain floods Scottsdale skate park

One of the biggest storms of the season hit the Phoenix area on Aug. 12, and one woman even had to be saved from rushing floodwaters in Scottsdale during this storm.

From Eldorado Park to Eldorado Falls: Monsoon rain floods Scottsdale skate park

FOX 10 photojournalist Brian Kae took drone video of the aftermath of a monsoon storm that caused heavy flooding at Eldorado Park in Scottsdale on Aug. 12.

Microburst rips through Buckeye

On Aug. 17, heavy rains and strong winds uprooted several trees in the Buckeye neighborhood of Verrado.

"The microburst was crazy," said Stephanie Swann, who lives in the Verrado area of Buckeye. "I was talking to some people, and they said 'was that a tornado?' I said 'I don't think so.'"

While the outdoors were littered with toppled trees, stormwater made its way indoors at some homes.

"The wind was blowing so hard, it was hitting the windows straight on and coming through the windowsill," said Swann. "We were putting towels around. It was quite a storm."

Read the full story here.

Flagstaff's burn scar flooding

Monsoon 2022: Flagstaff couple stuck in home in the aftermath of flooding

An elderly couple in Flagstaff has been trapped in their home for weeks, as successive rounds of flooding in the area have created a thick wall of mud that is surrounding their home. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.

Highway 89 became a regular flood zone this year, after multiple burn scars left behind by wildfires caused severe flooding every time heavy rain hit the high country.

The flash floods have damaged homes and other properties, leaving residents with not only a mess to clean up, but also headaches, as they deal with insurance matters.

Read the full story here.

Dust storms in the east Valley

A giant dust storm rolled over the Apache Junction and Queen Creek areas early September.

Monsoon 2022: Massive dust storm blows through parts of Phoenix area

Almost 24 hours after a late night storm, parts of the East Valley felt the power of the monsoon once again, as a storm brought a big wall of dust to the area. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.


 


 