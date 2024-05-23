Arizona's new casitas law; friends live to tell story of 300-foot cliff plunge | Nightly Roundup

From a harrowing story of two friends who survived a 300-foot fall from a cliff in Pinal County, to Chad Daybell's defense resting its case after 11 witnesses testified, here are tonight's top stories.
1. What to know about Arizona's new casitas law
A recent ASU study found Arizona is short 270,000 homes. A new law aims to solve that problem, but some are skeptical about what it means.
2. Friends live to tell the tale of plunging 300 feet off Arizona cliff
A car plunged 300 feet over a cliff in Pinal County on May 20, and the two men who were inside are alive to tell the tale. Twenty-two-year-old Braden Faulk is still shaking from the crash that happened on Monday night.
3. Chad Daybell trial: Defense rests its case after 11 witnesses called to testify
The Chad Daybell defense rests its case after 11 witnesses were called to the stand. Several rebuttals by the prosecution attempted to poke holes in the testimony of the Daybell children.
4. Arizona man convicted of murder in starvation death of 6-year-old son
A northern Arizona man was convicted in a jury trial Thursday of first-degree murder and other crimes in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son.
5. Maryland woman learns dog believed to be euthanized is alive and up for adoption
A woman who thought she had her dog euthanized in Montgomery County a year ago was stunned to see the same dog up for adoption a year later.