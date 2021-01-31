Artists painting 28 murals in Phoenix for 28 days of Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and several artists are paying tribute to that by putting up colorful murals in 28 locations in Phoenix.

Seven murals were painted yesterday in front of the Barrio Cafe along 16th Street near Thomas.

Gizette Knight, the CEO of Reality Dreams LLC - a company that provides resources for marginalized communities - is behind the mural project. The artworks focus on black figures who have paved the way for future generations.

"So what I wanted to do is give notoriety to 84 black figures, that's what we're doing in this project," said Knight. "So we’re gonna paint 28 murals, representing the 28 days of Black History Month with 3 figures in each mural."

Knight and James D'Angelico created the new billboard that went up on Wednesday in downtown Phoenix, replacing the anti-Trump billboard on 11th Avenue and Grand.

The billboard says "Black History Matters. 1619 and Beyond."

Last September, the city rejected Knight's request to install a Black Lives Matter mural downtown.

