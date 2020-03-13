As coronavirus pandemic forces Boston Marathon postponement, Gilbert mom takes it in stride

article

For a Valley mother of seven, news that 2020's Boston Marathon will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic hits close to home for a Gilbert mother of seven, but Ellen Marrs, who has been training for the marathon, running every day and logging around 60 miles a week, is looking on the bright side.

"I was actually excited for me and a lot of the runners," said Marrs. "We have more months to prepare for the race. Personally, I had surgery on my foot in January, and it gives me more time to heal from the surgery because I have been working on that."

Should the 2020 Boston Marathon eventually take place, it will be Marrs' third time racing in the event. The primary focus of the run for Marrs is to bring awareness to the non-profit organization 261 Fearless.

The organization was founded by Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon. The organization promotes running as a way to empower women.

"Also as a fundraiser for someone who wants to promote the mission of 261 Fearless, it gives me five more months to get the word out, because our ultimate goal is to get 261 Fearless started here in Phoenix," said Marrs.

At the end of the Month, Marrs will hold a fundraiser.

