ASU security guard reportedly had hundreds of photos of child porn

An Arizona State University security guard has been arrested for possessing hundreds of photos of child pornography, police say.

Jason Ripper, 53, was investigated by authorities after Yahoo and Cox both informed law enforcement about an e-mail address that may have been sent the obscene content, according to court documents.

Police say that e-mail address belonged to the 53-year-old security guard. Investigators searched Ripper's home and found a USB thumb drive containing explicit images of children.

Ripper faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

