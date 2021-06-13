At the age of 70, Tempe man prepares for national swim competition

A Tempe man is proving that age is just a number. As a lifetime swimmer, he's preparing for a big national swim meet in North Carolina next month.

"I started swimming when I was about 9, and I swam through high school and through college," said Pete Eisenklam.

Now, Eisenklam is in his late 70s and is still swimming. One can find him most days at the pool at the Friendship Village Senior Living Community or training with his fellow teammates.

"I try to get in three workouts a week," said Eisenklam.

He's started competing again. On average, he's been competing in six swim meets a year, swimming in the 50, 100 and 200 meter breaststroke and is participating in the Senior National Masters in late July.

The 70-year-old said swimming has always been and always will be a part of his life. His best life advice is to keep going.

"Sometimes it's easy and sometimes it's hard," he said. "I have days that I don't want to get in the water, there are days I want to get in the water."

