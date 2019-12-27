Authorities confirm 2 separate traffic fatalities in Phoenix

Authorities in Phoenix responded to two separate, unrelated car crashes Friday night where two people were killed.

Police say 52-year-old Jacinta Raya was sitting in the front seat of a 2011 Nissan Xterra that was trying to make a left turn onto Indian School Road near 57th Avenue. Before the 55-year-old driver of the Xterra could make the turn, the car was hit by a Jeep Laredo that was heading westbound on Indian School Road.

Raya was ejected from the Xterra and hit by an oncoming car that was behind the Jeep Laredo.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit Raya knew he ran over something and pulled over. He remained at the scene.

The driver of the Xterra and Laredo both suffered minor injuries.

The second crash happened on I-17 just a bit after Camelback Road, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Northbound lanes were closed for about two hours but are now reopened.

A pedestrian on the freeway was reportedly struck and killed.