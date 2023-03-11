Avondale Police investigate fatal crash involving single vehicle

The Avondale Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning near El Mirage Road and Parkway Lane.

At 5:22 a.m. March 11, police say the collision involved a single vehicle.

"The adult male driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The only other passenger, also an adult male, incurred minor physical injuries," stated APD's Daniel Benavidez.

Detectives from the Avondale Traffic Bureau are investigating the events that led up to the crash.

No names have been released in this case.

El Mirage Road north and southbound from Broadway Road to Southern Avenue will be closed during the investigation.