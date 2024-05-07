AZ inmate disappears after work release; Stormy Daniels takes stand in Trump trial l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - An arrest warrant has been issued for an Arizona inmate who didn't return to jail after his work release, Stormy Daniels took the stand on Tuesday in the New York hush money trial of former President Donald Trump, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 7.
1. AZ inmate didn't go back to jail after work release
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Trevor Trammel was on work release on May 1 but failed to return to Camp Verde Jail.
2. Stormy Daniels testifies in Trump hush money trial
Stormy Daniels is on the witness stand as she testifies in Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Tuesday.
3. Shooting reported outside Drake's mansion
Toronto police said a security guard was seriously injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning.
4. Band opening for The Rolling Stones speaks to FOX 10
Tuesday night, The Rolling Stones will be playing to a packed crowd at State Farm Stadium. The band, Electric Mud, will be one of the opening acts, and has a direct connection to rock royalty.
5. Brittney Griner's new book released
Brittney Griner continues her efforts to settle into a normal routine following her release from a Russian prison 17 months ago.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/7/24
A breezy, but warm day in the Valley with a high in the 90s.