Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
5
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

AZ inmate disappears after work release; Stormy Daniels takes stand in Trump trial l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 7, 2024 9:55am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - An arrest warrant has been issued for an Arizona inmate who didn't return to jail after his work release, Stormy Daniels took the stand on Tuesday in the New York hush money trial of former President Donald Trump, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 7.

1. AZ inmate didn't go back to jail after work release

Arizona inmate failed to return to jail after work release, may be heading to Michigan: sheriff
Arizona inmate failed to return to jail after work release, may be heading to Michigan: sheriff

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Trevor Trammel was on work release on May 1 but failed to return to Camp Verde Jail.

2. Stormy Daniels testifies in Trump hush money trial

Trump trial live updates: Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in hush money case
Trump trial live updates: Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in hush money case

Stormy Daniels is on the witness stand as she testifies in Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Tuesday.

3. Shooting reported outside Drake's mansion

Drake house shooting: Security guard wounded outside of rapper's mansion
Drake house shooting: Security guard wounded outside of rapper's mansion

Toronto police said a security guard was seriously injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

4. Band opening for The Rolling Stones speaks to FOX 10

Electric Mud to open for The Rolling Stones at State Farm Stadium
Electric Mud to open for The Rolling Stones at State Farm Stadium

Tuesday night, The Rolling Stones will be playing to a packed crowd at State Farm Stadium. The band, Electric Mud, will be one of the opening acts, and has a direct connection to rock royalty.

5. Brittney Griner's new book released

Brittney Griner still adjusting after Russian prison ordeal; WNBA star details experience in book
Brittney Griner still adjusting after Russian prison ordeal; WNBA star details experience in book

Brittney Griner continues her efforts to settle into a normal routine following her release from a Russian prison 17 months ago.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/7/24

A breezy, but warm day in the Valley with a high in the 90s.