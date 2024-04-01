AZ singer and songwriter does not let cerebral palsy define him

He has been described as a "musician who shouldn't be a musician."

Gene Moran is a talented singer and songwriter based in Mesa. He was born with Cerebral Palsy, and he's not letting the disability define him.

"I write songs that people can relate to," Moran said.

We caught up with him at The Roadrunner Lounge in Scottsdale. He is so talented, but it has taken him a roundabout way to get to this point.

"I always wanted to be in a band like my uncle, friends, high school and everything, but like I thought I'd look like a freak show on stage in a wheelchair," Moran said.

Moran has wanted to perform in public since he was about 15 years old, but he was worried what people would think. However, a respected songwriter in Tucson encouraged him to get on stage.

"He told me that I was stupid for thinking I’d look stupid, so I took his advice and played, and it was really well received," Moran said.

While it may be decades later, Moran is finally sharing his love of music with anyone who will listen.

"I play guitar in a really unorthodox way, Moran said. "Because I have Cerebral Palsy, it affects your fine motor skills right, and your gross motor skills. So, I shouldn't even be able to play guitar. But I figured out a way to mute strings and push down on strings to get chords."

Moran now has a publicist and would like to pitch his songs to more artists. Another goal: to open up for national acts.

"I just think I was called to do this," Moran said. "It’s a true passion and it gives me purpose."

Moran is a former teacher, but he is a full-time musician now. To listen to more of his music, go here: https://genemoranmusic.com/