AZDHS: 298 confirmed COVID-19 cases among people who received vaccine

By FOX 10 Staff
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 10 Phoenix

Latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona - 4/15/21

FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona after 460 new cases were reported.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Health is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and local health departments to investigate 298 confirmed vaccine breakthrough cases in the state.

"We are working to identify patterns or trends in patient characteristics, the administered vaccine, or variant strains," stated AZDHS' Holly Poynter.

AZDHS says no deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 breakthrough infection.

"While no vaccine is 100% effective, we continue to encourage all Arizonans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines are a safe and effective public health tool, critical to stopping the spread of illness and preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19," added Poynter.

